Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Z stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $65.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $137,777.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,252.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $137,777.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,339 shares of company stock worth $2,537,000. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Articles

