0xBitcoin Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $86,615.28 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $846.45 or 0.05049127 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.63 or 0.00486919 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,836.37 or 0.28849233 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin’s launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org.

0xBitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

