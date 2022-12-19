10,265 Shares in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CION. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 407,899 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 669,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 275,010 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $4,865,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $4,190,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 334,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 132,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CION Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Activity

CION Investment Price Performance

In other news, CFO Keith S. Franz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,555. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $120,550 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CION stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $576.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.56. CION Investment Co. has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $15.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 124.00%.

About CION Investment

(Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.