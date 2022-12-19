1,255 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,255 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $233,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Union Pacific by 107.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Union Pacific by 52.7% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 64,812 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,371 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Union Pacific by 46.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Union Pacific by 9.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 143,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.28.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $210.21 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.24 and its 200 day moving average is $213.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $129.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.