1,317 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 21.4% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 14.5% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 26,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 13.0% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

PepsiCo Price Performance

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $180.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

