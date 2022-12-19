1,705 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,104,832,000 after purchasing an additional 857,052 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,608,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5,022.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 336,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 329,581 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $2,522,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $139.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.66. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $155.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.05.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

