180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Citigroup by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $44.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.