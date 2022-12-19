180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,651 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in American Express by 29.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 32.9% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 46,137 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE AXP opened at $146.30 on Monday. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $109.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

