24,455 Shares in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Acquired by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. Cal-Maine Foods accounts for about 1.1% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $817,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CALM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $297,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,540.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CALM stock opened at $60.03 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average is $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of -0.12.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $658.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.35%.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

