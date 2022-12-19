3,580 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Purchased by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 234.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $64.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.79. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $73.01.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

