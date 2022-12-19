5,515 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Bought by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $454,740,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,949,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,765 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,702,000 after purchasing an additional 89,173 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,274,000 after purchasing an additional 43,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 908,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,935,000 after purchasing an additional 158,115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $70.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average is $69.12. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

