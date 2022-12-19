9,247 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Acquired by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 3.1% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $523.70 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $531.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

