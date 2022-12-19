ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.61.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.04 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.09% and a negative net margin of 42.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $27,834.29. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 61,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,796.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $44,331.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,132.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $27,834.29. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,234 shares in the company, valued at $922,796.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,977 shares of company stock worth $93,130 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

