Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Sells $288,491.28 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 35,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $288,491.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,315,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,697,078.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of ACEL opened at $7.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $670.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.85% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $266.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.83 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment

Separately, Macquarie lowered their price target on Accel Entertainment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 19,212 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter worth $252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $170,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,121,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Stories

