Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. United Bank lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Accenture by 51.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Accenture by 12.9% in the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 7,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 6.6% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 68,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,961,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.89.

NYSE ACN opened at $264.48 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

