Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) versus Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) and Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Acerinox has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke Vopak has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Acerinox and Koninklijke Vopak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerinox 11.52% 38.74% 14.51% Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerinox 0 2 3 0 2.60 Koninklijke Vopak 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Acerinox and Koninklijke Vopak, as reported by MarketBeat.

Acerinox currently has a consensus target price of $12.23, indicating a potential upside of 146.64%. Koninklijke Vopak has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.01%. Given Acerinox’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Acerinox is more favorable than Koninklijke Vopak.

Dividends

Acerinox pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Koninklijke Vopak pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Acerinox pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acerinox and Koninklijke Vopak’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acerinox $7.93 billion 0.32 $676.59 million $2.02 2.46 Koninklijke Vopak $1.50 billion 2.47 $253.42 million N/A N/A

Acerinox has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke Vopak.

Summary

Acerinox beats Koninklijke Vopak on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates. It also provides long products, which include steel and color coated wires, corrugated wires, hexagonal wire rods, bars, hot and cold rebars, decorticated bars, black bars, steel profiles, and corrugated hot rolls. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Koninklijke Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters. Koninklijke Vopak N.V. was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

