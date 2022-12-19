Achain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8,284.34 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $8,284.34 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Achain has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007925 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00026123 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000322 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004963 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004294 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

