Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $400,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 194,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,054,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 13.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the third quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.7% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $77.65 on Monday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $103.73. The stock has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.85 and a 200-day moving average of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

