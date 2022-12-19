Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Lowers Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 21.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 24,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 33,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $100.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.25. The stock has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

