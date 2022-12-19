Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Purchases New Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 120.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 127.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MELI opened at $843.98 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,365.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $893.09 and its 200-day moving average is $848.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.