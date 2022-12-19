Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $380.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $345.00 to $380.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $337.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $413.19.

ADBE opened at $338.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $582.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,411 shares of company stock worth $7,651,223 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

