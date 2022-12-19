Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $382.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $337.00 to $382.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $413.19.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $338.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $157.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.20. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $582.88.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,411 shares of company stock worth $7,651,223. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 39,524.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,087 shares of the software company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 306,312 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

