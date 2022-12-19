Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $355.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $337.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADBE. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Edward Jones cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

Adobe stock opened at $338.54 on Monday. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $582.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,411 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,223 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

