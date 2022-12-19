Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $430.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $413.19.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $338.54 on Friday. Adobe has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $582.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.20.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,411 shares of company stock worth $7,651,223 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after acquiring an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,907,401,000 after purchasing an additional 76,097 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after buying an additional 435,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 10.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after buying an additional 493,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

