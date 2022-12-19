Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,559,000 after buying an additional 494,294 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $65.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $105.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.