Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Trading Up 5.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. Advaxis has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $26.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.15.
About Advaxis
