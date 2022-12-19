Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Advaxis Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. Advaxis has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $26.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.15.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

