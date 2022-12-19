Advisory Alpha LLC Buys 437 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $777,111,000. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $359,567,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $65.41 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average is $78.49. The company has a market cap of $105.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.