Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in American Express by 25.6% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in American Express by 9.3% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,810 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in American Express by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 481,700 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $90,078,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in American Express by 7.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 398,125 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $74,449,000 after buying an additional 28,401 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $146.30 on Monday. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $109.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

