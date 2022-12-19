Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1,352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.51.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Cowen started coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

