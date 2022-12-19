aelf (ELF) Achieves Market Cap of $71.37 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $71.37 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007925 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00026123 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004963 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007745 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,590,454 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

