Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

AJRD stock opened at $54.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.34. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,579,000 after buying an additional 1,095,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,182,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $321,991,000 after acquiring an additional 111,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,737,000 after acquiring an additional 715,758 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,972,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,884,000 after acquiring an additional 202,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,351,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

