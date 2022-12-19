AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Short Interest Update

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the November 15th total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on AIkido Pharma from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

AIkido Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIKI opened at $3.56 on Monday. AIkido Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma ( NASDAQ:AIKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.40). As a group, research analysts expect that AIkido Pharma will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AIkido Pharma by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71,284 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of AIkido Pharma by 630.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 74,824 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AIkido Pharma by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About AIkido Pharma

(Get Rating)

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.