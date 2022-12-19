Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) EVP Sells $392,700.00 in Stock

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,634.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $37.56 on Monday. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $561.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -71.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 169.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,828,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,979,000 after buying an additional 2,408,607 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 141.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,846,000 after buying an additional 2,175,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after buying an additional 1,460,769 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $58,077,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 550.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,511,000 after buying an additional 862,698 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

