Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) is Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 3.5% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 43,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $316.42 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

