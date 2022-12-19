Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the November 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATSG shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Air Transport Services Group Trading Up 0.4 %

ATSG opened at $26.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $34.54.

Insider Transactions at Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $516.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.59 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.05%. Analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 502,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after purchasing an additional 36,124 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,534,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,002,000 after purchasing an additional 108,581 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,345,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

