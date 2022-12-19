Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) CFO Sells $308,647.02 in Stock

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) CFO Joseph Driscoll sold 24,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $308,647.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKYA opened at $12.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.79. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $16.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKYA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 44.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 20.3% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 150,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 25,321 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth $2,224,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 22.1% during the first quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 2,088,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after acquiring an additional 377,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 110.0% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Akoya Biosciences

AKYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Akoya Biosciences to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Akoya Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

