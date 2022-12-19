Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Major Shareholder Sells $50,732,544.00 in Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alight Stock Performance

Alight stock opened at $8.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 0.69. Alight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Alight had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Alight

Several analysts have issued reports on ALIT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alight in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alight to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alight by 11.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,421,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after buying an additional 140,319 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Alight by 27.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 194,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 41,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alight by 8.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,261,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,895,000 after buying an additional 461,722 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Alight by 12.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 308,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 34,439 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alight by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,607,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,033,000 after buying an additional 542,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

