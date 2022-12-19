Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,894.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,806 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.8% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Alphabet by 44.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.77.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $90.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

