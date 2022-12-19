Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after buying an additional 2,098,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,065,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,586,000 after buying an additional 546,935 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $46.56 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.68.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

