Altus Power (AMPS) & The Competition Critical Contrast

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) is one of 84 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Altus Power to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altus Power and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $71.80 million $5.91 million -328.84 Altus Power Competitors $9.26 billion $442.10 million 1.78

Altus Power’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power. Altus Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power -5.48% -0.54% -0.18% Altus Power Competitors -22.34% 4.28% 0.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Altus Power and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

43.7% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Altus Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Altus Power has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Power’s rivals have a beta of -0.94, indicating that their average share price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Altus Power and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 2 4 0 2.67 Altus Power Competitors 591 3488 3248 64 2.38

Altus Power currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.37%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 12.95%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Altus Power is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Altus Power rivals beat Altus Power on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

