Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Receives $12.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Altus Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Power

In other Altus Power news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

Altus Power Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Altus Power in the second quarter worth $1,493,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altus Power by 18.9% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,558,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 247,897 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Altus Power in the second quarter worth $73,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Altus Power in the second quarter worth $685,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 100.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

AMPS opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -328.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Altus Power has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

