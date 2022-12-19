Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Summit Insights downgraded Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a positive rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.35.

Ambarella Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $82.60 on Friday. Ambarella has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $220.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.68 and a 200 day moving average of $70.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $211,883.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,670,906.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $364,252.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares in the company, valued at $53,024,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 143,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,836 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 44,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 34,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,325,000 after acquiring an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

