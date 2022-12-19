AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Short Interest Up 7.1% in November

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the November 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMCX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $16.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. AMC Networks has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $44.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AMC Networks by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
