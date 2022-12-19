AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Short Interest Up 7.1% in November

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the November 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMCX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $16.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. AMC Networks has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $44.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $681.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.53 million. On average, analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AMC Networks by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Networks

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.