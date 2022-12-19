Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives $12.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMCR. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Amcor Stock Performance

AMCR opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. On average, analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 87.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $5,886,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,238,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,331.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $5,886,300.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 477.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 52,498 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 131,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 30,070 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter valued at $121,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

