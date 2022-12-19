American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AAL. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen cut their target price on American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.21.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $12.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.47. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $21.42.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $25,155.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,281.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 96.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,359 shares of the airline’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 23,288 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 50,869 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

