American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.15.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AEO opened at $14.58 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, QVIDTVM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

