American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Raised to $105.00 at BMO Capital Markets

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cfra lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.20.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.0 %

AEP stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.09. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.