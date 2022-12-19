American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMH. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.03.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AMH opened at $30.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also

