American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Short Interest Update

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 283,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the November 15th total of 337,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of AMWD opened at $54.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $902.24 million, a PE ratio of 64.62 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.88. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $68.48.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $561.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.00 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 0.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Woodmark from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded American Woodmark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in American Woodmark by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 3,874.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

