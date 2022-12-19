Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) versus East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) and East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ameriprise Financial and East Resources Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial 1 3 6 0 2.50 East Resources Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus target price of $330.78, suggesting a potential upside of 5.96%. Given Ameriprise Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ameriprise Financial is more favorable than East Resources Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial $13.43 billion 2.47 $2.76 billion $23.98 13.02 East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A $15.84 million N/A N/A

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and East Resources Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ameriprise Financial has higher revenue and earnings than East Resources Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and East Resources Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial 19.17% 61.53% 1.71% East Resources Acquisition N/A -14.23% 1.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.9% of Ameriprise Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of East Resources Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ameriprise Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of East Resources Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial beats East Resources Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice; brokerage products and services for retail and institutional clients; discretionary and non-discretionary investment advisory accounts; mutual funds; insurance and annuities products; cash management and banking products; and face-amount certificates. The Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third-party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segment products also include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property and infrastructure funds. The Retirement & Protection Solutions segment provides variable annuity products to individual clients, as well as life and DI insurance products to retail clients. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

